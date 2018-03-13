Posted on March 13, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Russia investigation, Trump Justice Department

Rosenstein recrudescent

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller to serve as Special Counsel investigating (to borrow the title of the Todd Rundgren album) something/anything. Rosenstein’s appointment of Mueller does not comply with the applicable Department of Justice regulations. Mueller’s appointment lacks a lawful charter. As Andrew McCarthy has repeatedly pointed out, this is (or should be) a problem.

In the linked column, McCarthy reviewed Rosenstein’s remarks to Chris Wallace on FOX News Sunday addressing the premise of Mueller’s investigation. McCarthy searched in vain for anything like a lawful predicate.

In an interview with USA Today, Rosenstein touched on this issue: “The special counsel is not an unguided missile. I don’t believe there is any justification at this point for terminating the special counsel.”

“Not an unguided missile” is a metaphor couched in a double negative. Mueller is a guided missile. The implication may be that Rosenstein is his guide, or that Mueller has his conscience as his guide. We can only guess.

I will not attempt to translate Rosenstein’s defense of the Mueller investigation into a justification that bears on the applicable regulations. I will only observe that Rosenstein’s remarks raise the issue again in a particularly troubling formulation.

