Seven reactions to the “March for our Lives”

Paul passed on seven observations on the “March for our lives.” Having slept on it for a couple of nights, I have seven seven personal reactions to offer as a counterpart.

1. I hate being lectured.

2. I hate being lectured in a tone of moral superiority.

3. I hate being lectured by preening ignoramuses.

4. I hate being lectured by teenagers who know next to nothing and who demand that “something be done.”

5. I find that approximately everything the teenage mob and its spokesmen “know” to be false.

6. I find it loathsome that one of the leading spokesmen of this mob — one David Hogg — feels free to make loathsome claims to advance his cause. I am referring to David Hogg. The young Mr. Hogg should be hogtied, figuratively speaking.

7. I hate the media’s imputation of “absolute moral authority” to mobs with which they are politically simpatico. The media rush to join the mob if the mob is on the left. The media types are even more loathsome than the ignorant teenage mob.