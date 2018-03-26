Survived the Holocaust, Murdered In Paris

A Frenchwoman named Mareille Knoll was murdered in Paris last week:

French authorities say the killing of an elderly Jewish woman in Paris is being investigated as an anti-Semitic murder. The woman, identified in French media as Mireille Knoll, was stabbed at least 11 times and her body was set on fire.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday two suspects have been put in custody.

***

Leading Jewish group CRIF said the 85-year-old woman was slain last week in Paris’ eastern 11th district. The victim had reportedly escaped a round-up of Jews in Paris during World War II. The group says a neighbor who had previously made anti-Semitic statements was one of the people under arrest. They didn’t confirm reports that the man was Muslim.

***

The body was found the same day a gunman killed several people in an attack on a supermarket in southern France.