The Power proviso

As I have said a time or two before, Samantha Power made a name for herself with a book proclaiming our obligation to stop genocide abroad. Once she took office in the Obama administration, however, she became an apologist for Obama’s detachment from the catastrophe in Syria and his deal with the genocidal maniacs in Iran, among other things. It’s almost enough to make one question her bona fides, or even to suspect she may be a complete fraud.

No one has done justice to the phenomenon of Samantha Power. It might be the task of a lifetime. Seth Mandel nevertheless made a good start in the 2017 Commentary essay “The cautionary tale of Samantha Power.”

Power also played an untold role in the “unmasking” of Trump transition officials caught up in foreign surveillance. She has testified that certain of the “unmasking” requests were made by others using her name. Perhaps someday we’ll know the truth. She should be in the middle of an old-fashioned scandal. Is anyone on the case?

Yesterday Power took to Twitter to comment on the mad barking former CIA Director John Brennan. Lee Smith, incidentally, has demonstrated that Brennan is himself a protagonist in the underlying scandal. A reasonable reader might infer that she is aware of the hazard of exclusion from Brennan’s circle of love, or interpret it an advisory from one who knows.

Not a good idea to piss off John Brennan. https://t.co/VLg94OLL2R — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) March 17, 2018

Lest she be thought to have committed a Kinsley gaffe by accidentally intimating the truth — it’s not her style — Power tried to clear it all up.