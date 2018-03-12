Two 2013 letters

Omri Ceren’s tweet below is at the same time a valuable piece of media criticism and history. The letter to Khameni cited by Omri is described well in the Wall Street Journal story by Jay Solomon and Carol Lee. We are living in strange, strange times, and the press is a virtually insuperable obstacle to understanding them. Omri’s tweet is a valuable reminder on that score as well.

In 2013 Trump sent a #letter to Putin about a beauty pageant. WaPo broke the story this week. 3 reporters on the byline.

Unrelatedly, in 2013 Obama sent a #letter to Khamenei offering up Syria. WaPo opinion writers had to link to AP & WSJ to comment. Not on WaPo news page. pic.twitter.com/7g3d0rnttW

— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 12, 2018