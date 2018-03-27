“Wild in the Streets” Indeed

I can’t recall whether we’re supposed to think that popular culture is a leading or lagging indicator of things, but it seems Hollywood anticipated the recent children’s crusade for banning guns—and lowering the voting age to 16—exactly 50 years ago, in a film that I never heard of (“Wild in the Streets”), but which a sharp-eyed Power Line reader pointed out to me. See if this doesn’t capture a fair bit of the nonsense displayed Saturday:

What a cast! But what was Hal Holbrook’s agent thinking? (Or smoking?)