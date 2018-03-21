Yesterday morning with Sandy Rios

On Tuesday morning, I was the guest of Sandy Rios on her radio program “Sandy Rios in the Morning.” We discussed the re-nomination of Chai Feldblum for EEOC commissioner. Here is a link to the show.

I find that my effectiveness on radio and television is usually directly proportionate to how well-prepared the host is on the subject at hand. Sandy was brilliantly prepared and I was satisfied with my performance. As always, though, there are a few things I wish I had stated better.

I learned from Sandy that the American Family Association has a petition urging President Trump to withdraw Feldblum’s nomination. Nearly 79,000 people have signed it. You can sign by going here.