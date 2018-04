This Thursday, April 12, the National Association of Scholars (NAS) is holding an event at which it will present Professor Amy Wax with an award for academic courage. I wrote about this event here, with a link to Eventbrite for those who wish to attend.

Those who can’t attend the event will still have an opportunity to watch it. NAS tells me it will livestream the event through its Facebook page. NAS will also record the event and post it online afterward, for those of us who aren’t on Facebook.