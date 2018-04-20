Anti-semitic and dumb as a rock, Part Three

Trayon White is the D.C. Council member who explained that Jewish financiers control the climate and create natural disasters to gain political control. I called him anti-semitic and dumb as a rock.

To his credit, White has been trying to make amends. Reportedly, he attended a Passover Seder. In addition he visited the Holocaust Museum.

Unfortunately, the museum visit will only reinforce the “dumb as a rock” tag while doing little to overcome the view that he’s anti-semitic.

From the Washington Post:

The photo, taken in 1935, depicts a woman in a dark dress shuffling down a street in Norden, Germany. A large sign hangs from her neck: “I am a German girl and allowed myself to be defiled by a Jew.” She is surrounded by Nazi stormtroopers. D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. studied the image. “Are they protecting her?” Lynn Williams, an expert on educational programs at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and White’s tour guide for the day, stared at the photo. “No,” she said. “They’re marching her through.” “Marching through is protecting,” White said. I think they’re humiliating her,” Williams replied.

There’s more:

The group paused before grainy photos of German troops executing Catholic clergy in Poland by firing squad. “Were they actually manufacturing these weapons?” White asked.

Half way through the scheduled 90 minute tour, White left. In response to a text from the rabbi helping with the tour, White said something about having to attend an event in his Ward. However, when the tour ended, the rabbi found him standing outside the museum.

Seven of White’s staff members stayed with the tour after their boss left. They were shown an exhibit on the Warsaw Ghetto. According to Post, as the walling in of Polish Jews was being explained, one aide asked whether it was similar to “a gated community.”

“Yeah, I wouldn’t call it a gated community,” the rabbi said. “More like a prison.”

Legislators tend to get the staff they deserve.

I find it significant and depressing that somewhere along the way, White “learned” that rich Jews control the weather, but he never learned enough to interpret correctly images from the Holocaust. As I said in a previous post on the subject, there’s a problem here that can’t be alleviated by attending Seders.