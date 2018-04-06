Posted on April 6, 2018 by Steven Hayward in Great Britain, gun control

Ban Cutlery Now!

Sometimes news items come across the transom that require little analysis or commentary. Like this story out of London a few hours ago:

Five teenagers and one man have been stabbed in London within the space of 90 minutes amid a surge in knife and gun violence in the capital.

It was recently reported that London now has a higher murder rate than New York City. And I thought Britain had strict gun control? How can there be gun violence then?

So naturally:

How long until high school kids decide to demonize the American Knife Manufacturers Association? At the very least we must ban scary-looking assault knives.

