Does the ACLU know about this?

On Tuesday, the University of Alabama football team visited President Trump at the White House. Trump honored the team for winning another national championship.
The visit featured an impromptu prayer:
Shortly after President Trump delivered his remarks, a group of players approached him and, after exchanging a few words, began to pray. The huddle showed the president bowing his head while a player placed his hand on Trump’s shoulder as he prayed for him.
Star punter JK Scott initiated and led the prayer:
Standing in the risers on the White House south lawn, Scott said he was overwhelmed with compassion when Trump took the podium.
“It had nothing to do with him being the President of the United States,” Scott said. “It had everything to do with him being a man, just being a son. It went from praying for the president to a place of truly praying over this man because God wants to touch him and God wants to show him he loves him.”
It required some quick action for the two-time Ray Guy Award finalist working to be drafted later this month. Trump was shaking hands with a few players after leaving the stage.
“And he looked right at me,” Scott said.
Stepping forward to shake his hand, Scott made the request.
“I said ‘Hey, Mr. Trump, would you let me pray over you,” Scott recalled. “He said ‘Yeah, come on.”
From there, Scott put one hand on Trump’s shoulder and the other on his chest.
“And I prayed literally what the lord was saying in my heart,” Scott said.
Teammates joined the impromptu circle. . . .
When it was over, the president had a message for Scott.
“He said ‘Thank you so much. That was so beautiful,'” Scott said. “Then he gave me a hug.”