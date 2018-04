Back in the Reagan years one of my favorite amusements on television was Sid and Marty Krofft’s show “DC Follies.” Anyone remember the bar scene of puppets presided over by Fred Willard? Here’s a short reminder:

I’ve always hoped for a comeback of some kind, and of all unlikely people, Ian Bremmer has started a new puppet-commentary show called Puppet Regime. There are several of varying length on YouTube. Here’s a short one (just 1:17 long):