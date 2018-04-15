Have We Reached Peak Liberalism?

Reagan used to like to tell a joke about the two Russians talking on the street, where one asks, “Have we reached peak Communism? Is this it?” To which his compatriot replies, “Oh no—things are going to have to get a lot worse!”

This comes to mind with the observation that just when you think liberals can’t get any more out of touch or ridiculous, they step up with something fresh and even more ridiculous. By now perhaps you’ve heard about the New Yorker article bemoaning that Chick-fil-A is opening restaurants in New York City:

It’s “creepy” because the company is . . . Christian. From the article:

And yet the brand’s arrival here feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism. Its headquarters, in Atlanta, are adorned with Bible verses and a statue of Jesus washing a disciple’s feet. . . Chick-fil-A’s success here is a marketing coup. Its expansion raises questions about what we expect from our fast food, and to what extent a corporation can join a community. . .

Personally, what I expect from fast food is that it be tasty, and, um. . . fast, since I’m usually in a hurry to get somewhere. I don’t worry much about the metaphysics of fast food. But that’s just me. Really, you’d have thought the whole article was a droll satire of the left, and Andy Borowitz could have done it. But it is clear Piepenbring means it. He especially dislikes the chain’s long-running EAT MORE CHICKEN ad campaign:

It’s worth asking why Americans fell in love with an ad in which one farm animal begs us to kill another in its place. Most restaurants take pains to distance themselves from the brutalities of the slaughterhouse; Chick-fil-A invites us to go along with the Cows’ Schadenfreude.

I’m going to bookmark this article for moments when I’m down and need a good laugh.

