In Twitter Diplomacy, China Is Up, Russia Is Down

Yesterday the financial markets soared in response to a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi’s speech was conciliatory, and suggested that, far from igniting a trade war, President Trump’s proposed punitive tariffs have brought about important and positive changes in our economic relationship with China, including, among other things, lower tariffs on American automobiles and better protection for American intellectual property. Time will tell how this plays out, but some are already tempted to say I told you so. President Trump welcomed Xi’s speech on Twitter:

Very thankful for President Xi of China’s kind words on tariffs and automobile barriers…also, his enlightenment on intellectual property and technology transfers. We will make great progress together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

Today the markets are down moderately, reportedly because of concern about the U.S.’s relationship with Russia, which President Trump addressed in a series of tweets this morning:

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

One can only imagine how well this sort of thing goes over in the ever-so-nuanced State Department. But it seems to me that Trump is right on all counts. 1) Russian threats should not, and will not, deter America and its allies from responding strongly to Assad’s outrages. 2) Our relationship with Russia is bad these days, and, one would think, needlessly so. Russia is beset with problems, and hostility toward the U.S. does nothing to solve them. 3) The Democrats’ unending hysteria about Russia makes it hard for the administration to conduct normal diplomacy. After decades of accepting, if not welcoming, aggression by the U.S.S.R., liberals are now having fainting fits over Russia putting ads on Facebook.

The dogs are barking, but the Trump caravan moves along, successfully more often than not.