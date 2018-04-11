Posted on April 11, 2018 by John Hinderaker in China, Russia, Trump Foreign Policy

In Twitter Diplomacy, China Is Up, Russia Is Down

Yesterday the financial markets soared in response to a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi’s speech was conciliatory, and suggested that, far from igniting a trade war, President Trump’s proposed punitive tariffs have brought about important and positive changes in our economic relationship with China, including, among other things, lower tariffs on American automobiles and better protection for American intellectual property. Time will tell how this plays out, but some are already tempted to say I told you so. President Trump welcomed Xi’s speech on Twitter:

Today the markets are down moderately, reportedly because of concern about the U.S.’s relationship with Russia, which President Trump addressed in a series of tweets this morning:

One can only imagine how well this sort of thing goes over in the ever-so-nuanced State Department. But it seems to me that Trump is right on all counts. 1) Russian threats should not, and will not, deter America and its allies from responding strongly to Assad’s outrages. 2) Our relationship with Russia is bad these days, and, one would think, needlessly so. Russia is beset with problems, and hostility toward the U.S. does nothing to solve them. 3) The Democrats’ unending hysteria about Russia makes it hard for the administration to conduct normal diplomacy. After decades of accepting, if not welcoming, aggression by the U.S.S.R., liberals are now having fainting fits over Russia putting ads on Facebook.

The dogs are barking, but the Trump caravan moves along, successfully more often than not.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line