Posted on April 27, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Russia investigation

James Clapper: Leaker & liar

Among the first revelations extracted from the House Intelligence Committee report — this by Sean Davis at the Federalist — is that former Director of National Intelligence “James Clapper lied about dossier leaks to CNN.” It is a revelation that fits perfectly with former FBI Director James Comey’s discussion of his limited briefing of then President-elect Trump on the “salacious and unverified” Steele Dossier. Davis cites Mollie Hemingway’s shrewd reading of the Comey memos in her column “Comey’s memos indicate dossier briefing of Trump was a setup.” These people should all rot somewhere in this life and following.

