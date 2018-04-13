James Comey Confesses

It is a sign of the times that former FBI Director James Comey is on a book tour, the apparent purposes of which are to 1) smear the President, and 2) make Comey wealthy. Comey, having refused to speak to Congress, is now giving interviews to hack journalists.

Comey no doubt intended his book to be self-justifying, but this passage is getting a lot of attention:

It is entirely possible that, because I was making decisions in an environment where Hillary Clinton was sure to be the next president, my concern about making her an illegitimate president by concealing the restarted investigation bore greater weight than it would have if the election were closer or if Donald Trump were ahead in all polls. But I don’t know.

This is a stunning admission. The FBI Director was following the polls and assumed that Hillary had the election in the bag. (Not surprising, given that Comey is an out-of-touch swamp denizen.) If the election had been close, he may have kept the FBI’s renewed investigation to himself. But since Hillary was sure to win anyway, he felt it was safe to announce the restarted investigation based on Anthony Weiner emails.

He didn’t want the forthcoming Clinton administration to be “illegitimate.” Of course, his entire effort since Donald Trump won the election has been to make the Trump administration illegitimate. Corrupt and partisan bureaucrats like James Comey can do incalculable damage.