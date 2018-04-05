Media Alert

I will guest host Laura Ingraham’s radio show tomorrow, the last of my three-day stint this week. The show runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some geographies. Tomorrow’s show will feature some good guests, as always, and commentary on the issues of the day.

You can go here to find a radio station in your area or to listen online. If you miss the show live, you can get highlights via podcast on iTunes. Please listen in, and give us a call at 855-40-LAURA. As always, I would love to hear from some Power Line readers.