Power Line Show, Ep. 67: Speak Freely

As previously mentioned, last week we learned that Fresno State University in California apparently hires complete idiots to teach “creative writing.” There’s not much else to add about Randa Jarrar’s jarring comments about the late First Lady Barbara Bush, except I suppose that her choice and use of adjectives seems neither creative nor original—so just how did she get tenure again? But I use this incident to continue the theme of the last couple of Power Line podcasts—free speech and the problems of university culture. My guest this week is Keith Whittington, who is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University. Keith is one of the good guys in the Ivy League, and is the author of a new book, Speak Freely: Why Universities Must Defend Free Speech. But as Whittington is also a leading scholar of constitutional law, Keith and I also talk about other constitutional issues—especially impeachment, the dream of liberals everywhere just now. (One of his earlier books looks at the impeachments of the past. I especially recommend his chapter on the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Chase back during the Jefferson Administration.)

