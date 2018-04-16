Posted on April 16, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Energy Policy, Russia

Putin Funds America’s Environmental Movement

With all the attention being paid to Russian “collusion” these days, it is remarkable that there has been so much focus on Facebook ads while far more serious meddling by Vladimir Putin goes mostly unremarked. In particular, Russia’s subsidizing of U.S. environmental groups, specifically those who oppose development of U.S. energy resources by blocking fracking and pipelines, has long been known but is too often forgotten.

That’s why this video by Clear Energy Alliance is so important. It is produced by Mark Mathis:

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line