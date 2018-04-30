Scenes from a campus mall

City Journal has just posted the video below reporting Heather Mac Donald’s experience on the front lines of the campus free-speech war. This video is part of a special collaboration with John Stossel and City Journal contributors (other videos in the series are accessible here). City Journal has posted this video together with a transcript under the heading “The campus free-speech crisis.”

Heather joins Stossel to talk about the free-speech crisis on college campuses and how identity politics is consuming the nation’s top universities. Last year a campus conservative group invited Heather to speak at Claremont McKenna College about her most recent book, The War on Cops. What happened next and what’s it all about?

Supplementary reading: Heather Mac Donald, “From culture to cupcakes.”