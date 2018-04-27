The House Intel Committee report

The House Intelligence Committee has just released the redacted version of its 130-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. While it finds Russian interference, it finds that President Trump did not collude with the Russians to promote his election. The report includes an introduction and overview, a summary of table of findings, and a summary table of recommendations. Appendices add another 100 pages to the report.

I haven’t read the report, but I certainly will. We need to take a look at it with our own eyes. Chairman Nunes has had it posted online here. CNN has posted the document including the Democrats’ dissent here. I haven’t found a PDF including the Dems’ dissent. I’m embedding the report without it below via Scribd.

Hpsci – Declassified Committee Report Redacted Final Redacted by Scott Johnson on Scribd