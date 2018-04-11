Trump previews Syrian strike

In his his fourth tweet this morning President Trump provides a striking (no pun intended) preview of coming attractions in Syria. The theme of “collusion” grows more absurd every day. Trump advises his supposed buddy Putin: “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

Speaking of the Putin-Assad partnership, this brings us to the first of “Five catastrophic decisions” logged by Victor Davis Hanson: “The Obama administration’s invitation to Vladimir Putin to come into Syria ostensibly to stop the use of weapons of mass destruction. The latter did not happen, but after an over 40-year Russian hiatus in the Middle East, Putin has recalibrated the region, and Russia will be far harder to expel than it was to invite in. John Kerry did not get rid of WMD; he ensured that he got more of it.”

To adapt the old question posed in the Aretha Franklin song, who’s colludin’ who?