In her weekly Wall Street Journal column tomorrow. Kim Strassel asks “What is the FBI hiding?” Her query is prompted by the resistance of the FBI to producing documents bearing on the synthetic Trump-Russia collusion scandal that has consumed the Trump administration since its inception.

Strassel notes that House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has just sent another letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray to demand yet again that they comply with an August 2017 subpoena and hand over, among other things, the electronic communication—“EC” in investigative jargon—that officially kicked off the counterintelligence investigation. In his letter, Rep. Nunes states that the FBI has provided only a “heavily redacted” version of the EC. Beyond that, the FBI would prefer not to give it up.

Rep. Nunes is not amused. He writes: “On March 23, 2018, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Legislative Affairs informed the Committee that the FBI would refuse to further unredact the EC based on its supposed sensitivity. The document in question is not highly classified, and law enforcement sources have apparently not been shy about leaking to the press information that the Department and Bureau refuse to share with Congress.”

Thank you, Rep. Nunes.

Sara Carter has posted a PDF of the Nunes letter along with her story on it. I have uploaded it to Scribd and embedded it below.

Nunes Letter to Rosen Stein by Scott Johnson on Scribd