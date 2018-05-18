Analyze this

Mollie Hemingway meticulously documents the outing of the top secret informant on the Trump campaign by the friendly if anonymous sources of the New York Times and Washington Post. The sources decry the danger in which the informant has been placed by the effort of Rep. Nunes to obtain documents related to the source, although they are the ones supplying the identifying information. I think Rep. Nunes is still waiting, but Chuck Ross follows the crumbs dropped by those crummy sources.

Speaking of crummy sources, former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper celebrates the work of his colleagues over at CNN: “It’s ‘A Good Thing’ FBI Was Spying On Trump Campaign.” What were once vices…