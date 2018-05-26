Posted on May 26, 2018 by Scott Johnson in FBI, Russia investigation

Andrew McCarthy recommends

Responding to a message about his weekly NR column this morning, Andrew McCarthy wrote me: “Have a look at this thread. I don’t know who is behind this Undercover Huber account, but he clearly knows what he’s doing, and how FBI/DOJ work — gotta be some former or current fed prosecutor.” Here is the first tweet in the thread that can be accessed by clicking on the link or the tweet itself. Take a look.

Here is the tweet beginning one more thread.

Will the truth ever come out? What we have here for anyone with eyes to see is the slow uncovering of the biggest scandal in American political history.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line