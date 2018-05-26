Andrew McCarthy recommends

Responding to a message about his weekly NR column this morning, Andrew McCarthy wrote me: “Have a look at this thread. I don’t know who is behind this Undercover Huber account, but he clearly knows what he’s doing, and how FBI/DOJ work — gotta be some former or current fed prosecutor.” Here is the first tweet in the thread that can be accessed by clicking on the link or the tweet itself. Take a look.

EXCLUSIVE: BILL PRIESTAP, the FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence, (fmr. boss of PETER STRZOK) visited LONDON 🇬🇧 in the middle of May 2016 This previously undisclosed visit may have taken place the same week that ALEXANDER DOWNER met with GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS THREAD pic.twitter.com/zbZLY9bDqz — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 25, 2018

Here is the tweet beginning one more thread.

So, it turns out that PETER STRZOK (who is probably flipped and cooperating with @JusticeOIG HOROWITZ), was running the "Crossfire Hurricane" counterintel investigation across "divisions", "multiple agencies" *and* with "foreign governments" in Dec 2016 He's the 🔑 #InsideMan pic.twitter.com/0IF70HmjMz — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 25, 2018

Will the truth ever come out? What we have here for anyone with eyes to see is the slow uncovering of the biggest scandal in American political history.