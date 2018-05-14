At the Gaza border

Within the hour we will move our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. It’s a big day for Israel and the United States. Hamas wants it known that its followers are unhappy about it. Hamas terrorists are staging assaults on Israel today in response. They would like to kill the Jews across the border, but they will be almost as happy to get their own civilians killed. It’s all for the benefit of an audience that never tires of eternal recurrence, Palestinian style.

I have found the IDF to be a far more reliable source of news on the war than even Fox News, let alone the Democrats’ media adjunct. Reports based on announcements from the “Gaza Health Ministry” are particularly dubious. I doubt that the news in this IDF report will get through the smoke. Click on the tweet below for more.

A short while ago, 3 terrorists attempted to place an explosive device near the security fence in Rafah, under the cover of violent riots. In response, the IDF fired at the terrorists, who were killed pic.twitter.com/LFRRyfHDzl — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018

The IDF, incidentally, has done its best to save lives of those on the other side. I doubt that this will make it through the smoke either.

This is what is written on the leaflets pic.twitter.com/s88z1P83QM — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018

Twitter is a useful resource on a day like today. Click here for the IDF Twitter feed, here for Richard Kemp’s, here for Avi Mayer’s, here for Peter Lerner’s, and here for the Times of Israel.

With 37 Gaza Arabs reportedly killed by the IDF in their clashes so far today, Hamas has it going according to plan.