Civil War on the Left, Part 60: PP vs. SEIU

Remember the old saying about the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s attributed to Henry Kissinger—it’s too bad they can’t both lose? We’ve got a great case study in that right now between Planned Parenthood and the SEIU union. Normally it’s just one big happy family in the leftist “hive,” but apparently not this time. From The Intercept:

Planned Parenthood Is Asking Donald Trump’s Labor Board for Help in Busting Its Colorado Union

executives, with help from President Donald Trump’s labor board appointees, are fighting their health center workers’ unionization efforts in a case that could set a precedent for workers’ rights nationwide.

The case is Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood Inc. v. SEIU.

Staff for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, in coordination with SEIU Local 105, won the election for their union in December 2017. But shortly after the vote to unionize, Planned Parenthood leadership, instead of recognizing the new unit, turned to the Republican-controlled National Labor Relations Board to challenge the outcome. The Planned Parenthood bosses won the first round, and the appeal will now move to the full five-member labor board.

In April, Trump labor board appointees Marvin Kaplan and Bill Emanuel sided with Planned Parenthood’s argument that the union ought to include all the clinics in the regional agency, which spans three states. Meanwhile, former President Obama’s appointee, Lauren McFerran, voted against the appeal and in favor of the workers.