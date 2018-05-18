CRB: Rehabilitating Grant

Today we conclude our celebration of the week of Charles — Charles Kesler, editor of the Claremont Review of Books and recipient of one of this year’s Bradley Prizes on Tuesday evening in Washington, DC — with our fourth preview from the new (Spring) issue of the magazine. Buy an annual subscription including immediate online access here for the modest price of $19.95. Forgive me for repeating myself: it is an invaluable magazine for those of us who love trustworthy essays on, and reviews of books about, politics, history, literature, and culture.

Four our fourth preview I have chosen Michael Burlingame’s round-up of new biographies of U.S. Grant. Professor Burlingame is the Naomi B. Lynn Distinguished Chair in Lincoln Studies at the University of Illinois, Springfield and a widely recognized expert in the life of Lincoln. Among the new biographies under review is Ron Chernow’s. Professor Burlingame also takes in Ronald White’s new biography and touches on the new edition of Grant’s memoirs published by Harvard.

Burlingame is a reliable judge. His knowledge of the period and the players is comprehensive. His review — “Rehabilitating Grant” — is a pleasure in itself.