CRB: Thinking about Trump

Charles Kesler is the editor of the Claremont Review of Books and Dengler-Dykema Distinguished Professor of Government at Claremont-McKenna College. Charles is also one of three recipients of the 2018 Bradley Prizes for individuals who work to “restore, strengthen, and protect the principles and institutions of American exceptionalism.” Tonight the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation will bestow the award on Charles — along with Jason Riley and Allen Guelzo — together with a $250,000 stipend at the 15th annual Bradley Prizes ceremony at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.

The CRB is the flagship publication of the Claremont Institute. Charles has turned the CRB into a great and essential magazine. The Bradley Prize pays tribute to Charles’s work with the CRB and its contribution to our understanding of the principles and institutions of American exceptionalism. I find in every issue an education in the true understanding of politics.

The CRB has moved up the publication date of its new (Spring) issue to this week in Charles’s honor. I declare this the week of Charles on Power Line as we preview the new issue. Reading the new issue in PDF over the weekend to select four pieces to preview here, I was struck, as usual, by its excellence. Purchase an annual subscription here for $19.95 and get immediate online access.

To lead off our celebration of the week of Charles we turn to Charles’s essay “Thinking about Trump.” In this essay Charles brings the president (and related matters) into view with clarity, erudition, judgment, and a few other Aristotelian qualities that have earned him the Bradley Prize. I commend it to your attention.

UPDATE: Seth Leibsohn interviewed our mutual friend about the essay yesterday on the Seth and Chris Show (posted here, embedded below).