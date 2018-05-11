Gee—I Wonder If It Might Be Immigration?

I got a tip to look at a brand new YouGov poll taken in Europe about what people regard as the most important issue facing the European Union. Guess which issue came in first? Here is their shocker chart displaying the results that I’ll bet won’t get much mentioned in the American media:

Incidentally, John and I taped a fabulous podcast this morning with Michael Anton at the AEI/Ricochet Podcast Summit (we’re having way too much fun here), and we talked about the immigration issue a bit. Stay tuned for details of when the episode goes live.