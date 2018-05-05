John Kerry has colluded with the Iranian regime to preserve the Iran deal from its prospective undoing by the president of the United States. Matt Viser calls it “shadow diplomacy” in his Boston Globe article breaking the story. Isn’t this the kind of thing for which then Acting Attorney Sally Yates sicced the FBI on Michael Flynn? Because it allegedly violated the Logan Act? Why, yes, it is. (I requested a comment from Yates this morning via email.)

Yates won’t be talking to me, I’m pretty sure, but we can to turn to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on this one. I’m with him.

OMG! Logan Act violations!! Send in the G Men… https://t.co/FA1dydJGQb — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) May 4, 2018

My purpose here, and I do have one, is to note the figure in the carpet of Kerry’s career. I am grateful that Seth Lipsky has written the column “Kerry’s collusion” saving me the trouble. Seth writes:

This has been Mr. Kerry’s modus operandi since, as a young lieutenant just out of the Navy and in the middle of a war, he began freelancing foreign policy. Back then, he snuck off to Paris and met with, among others, representatives of our active wartime enemy, the Viet Cong. Then he came back to America and plumped for their talking points. Later, he testified against American troops before the Senator Foreign Relations committee. That’s how Mr. Kerry’s career was launched. Now he’s using the same modus operandi to treat with Mr. Zarif to save a deal that even the New York Times concedes was opposed “overwhelmingly” by the United States Congress. And that was tested in the recent election. It pitted, in Hillary Clinton, a one-time state secretary who supported the articles of appeasement with Iran. Mr. Trump opposed the deal and threatened to tear it up. America thought about this carefully and elected Mr. Trump. He has refused to certify Iranian compliance, and now he is deciding his next step (we’ve long since endorsed withdrawal). The baldness of Mr. Kerry’s breach, though, is in particularly sharp relief, because it takes place amid an effort by the Democrats to overturn the election on the allegation — yet to be leveled in court — that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. Mr. Kerry is not working entirely in secret. The Boston Globe reports that he has briefed members of Congress, among others, on what he is doing. These, it reports, include the Speaker, Paul Ryan, an opponent of the deal. Mr. Kerry is, though, working with our adversary, Iran, and with various Europeans, who joined President Obama’s envoy at the United Nations in voting for the Iran appeasement, though they knew both houses of Congress were against it. So what word would one use in respect of Mr. Kerry than “collusion”? And with whom? In Iran, it is an undemocratic state, run by an anti-Semitic camarilla of religious extremists who are preparing an arsenal to deliver weapons of mass destruction against Israel and an America they like to call Satan. So one can put Mr. Kerry down with the rest of the never-Trump faction that seeks to resist — or, in Mr. Kerry’s case — suborn a democratic decision by America’s states.

It is probably not out of place to add here that Kerry had been wrong on just about every foreign policy issue he has addressed in the course of a long public career, stretching back to 1971. As an undergraduate, I saw him speaking at Dartmouth on the second floor of Hopkins Center peddling the vicious lies that turned him into a national celebrity. Lo, these many years later, his treachery continues unabated.