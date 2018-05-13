Former Trump campaign adviser Jason Osborne has been following the continuing adventures of John Kerry with Iranian officials. The latest chapter of Kerry’s conniving is taking place in Paris. Whatever Kerry is up to, I think we can be sure it is not calculated to advance the national security of the United States. Like a troubled teenager, he’s hanging out with a bad crowd. What an unsavory character.

After his shout out for help identifying Kerry’s friends, Osborne appears to have received a helpful response (below).

The one in front is certainly Kamal Kharazi (#Iran regime's FM from 1997-2005). The one behind the door looks very similar to Abolghassem Delfi (current Ambassador to France). See photos for comparison. Please bear in mind these ppl aren't diplomats. They're diplomat-terrorists. pic.twitter.com/4ZoSA9cyJ6 — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) May 13, 2018

I’m still waiting for a response to my inquiry to Sally Yates for comment on Kerry’s Logan Act crime spree. She appears to be resting on her right to remain silent, as is the the Democratic Party’s media adjunct.