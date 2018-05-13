Posted on May 13, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Iran, John Kerry, Trump Foreign Policy

Kerry’s Logan Act crime spree

Former Trump campaign adviser Jason Osborne has been following the continuing adventures of John Kerry with Iranian officials. The latest chapter of Kerry’s conniving is taking place in Paris. Whatever Kerry is up to, I think we can be sure it is not calculated to advance the national security of the United States. Like a troubled teenager, he’s hanging out with a bad crowd. What an unsavory character.

After his shout out for help identifying Kerry’s friends, Osborne appears to have received a helpful response (below).

I’m still waiting for a response to my inquiry to Sally Yates for comment on Kerry’s Logan Act crime spree. She appears to be resting on her right to remain silent, as is the the Democratic Party’s media adjunct.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line