Posted on May 2, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Iran, Obama Foreign Policy

Killing the worst deal ever (3)

As the media studiously ignore the incredible Israeli contribution to our understanding of the mullahs’ beloved nuclear program, I want to continues this series of quick hits bearing on the raid. Today’s Jerusalem Post carries a story with this additional revelation (via “senior Israeli officials”) from the Iranian archive: “Among the critical documents is a map of five secret nuclear test sites. One official quipped that any tests Iran might now do at those sites would no longer remain secret.” If this statement is accurate, I wonder if this too is “old news.”

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line