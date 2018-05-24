Leftist Fraud All the Way Down

Hoo boy, it’s been almost three years since last we checked in on the total fraud of Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who pretended to be black in Spokane, Washington, parlaying her ethnic identity theft into the presidency of the local chapter of the NAACP.

I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised that someone who could insist on such complete fraudulence as Dolezal would limit her fraud to just her ethnic identity:

Former Spokane NAACP president Rachel Dolezal facing felony theft charges for welfare fraud Former Spokane Chapter NAACP President Rachel Dolezal is now facing legal trouble that could land her behind bars. KHQ has confirmed that Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, is accused of 1st Degree Theft by Welfare Fraud, Perjury in the 2nd Degree, and False Verification for Public Assistance. Her potential punishment under RCW 74.08.331 could include up to 15 years in prison. Because Dolezal changed her name, we’ll be referring to her as Nkechi Diallo. According to court documents, Diallo illegally received $8,747 in food assistance, and illegally received $100 in childcare assistance. Total restitution, according to the documents, is $8,847, allegedly stolen from August 2015 through November 2017.

Nkechi Diallo is a nice touch. I’m sure that name will cut her a lot of slack in state prison. Maybe her trial and sentencing will take long enough that President Elizabeth Warren can grant her a pardon, and a cabinet post.

