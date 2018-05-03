Media Alert

I will guest host Laura Ingraham’s radio show tomorrow. The show runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some geographies. Tomorrow’s show will feature some good guests, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Grover Norquist. In addition, I intend to talk about Michael Caputo’s eloquent denunciation of the forces that are trying to destroy President Trump and anyone associated with him, as well as the current appalling state of America’s news media. And other topics as well.

You can go here to find a radio station in your area or to listen online.