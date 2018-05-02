Mossad’s Iran Caper

I’ve been waiting for an account of how the Mossad carried off their heist of Iranian nuclear secrets from inside a warehouse in Tehran. I’m sure at some point—though we may have to wait a while—we’ll get the real and complete story. So far about the only account I’ve seen is in the Times of Israel, whose story today says Mossad agents had the Iranians on their tail as they were fleeing the country. The story is very slight on key details, but suggests this was a very bold and high risk operation:

Mossad discovered the warehouse in February 2016, and had had the building under surveillance since then. Before arriving at the site, the secret archives had been moved by Iranian authorities several times in a bid to keep their whereabouts a secret. . . In late January of this year, Mossad agents received pinpoint information pointing them to certain safes in a specific container inside the warehouse. The team then broke in, removed the files and transferred them to a secondary location. From there a complex extraction operation began. According to Hadashot, Iranian officials realized that information had been taken before the files were out of the country. Mossad agents managed to smuggle the data out of Iran with authorities “on their tails,” searching for them.

This isn’t much, but it’s something. Hopefully it is setting off all kinds of paranoid mole hunts inside Iran’s intelligence and security services. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of terrorists.

I’m pretty sure I know how they snuck everything out, and I’ve created original artwork to reveal it: