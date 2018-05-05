Mueller’s got a secret (2)

The transcript of the hearing before Judge Ellis on Paul Manafort’s motion to dismiss the indictment pending against him in the case transferred to the Eastern District of Virginia has been posted online here and probably elsewhere. I was prompted to look for it by Brit Hume’s tweet referring readers to a linked thread on the hearing and declaring it “an interesting read.” Clicking on the tweet below should take you to the linked tweets quoting hearing highlights.

I got my hands on the May 4 transcript from the USA v. Manafort hearing in front of Judge Ellis. (Thanks to a close friend.) Here we go… pic.twitter.com/MsEmKIlUhn — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 5, 2018

As I said yesterday in “Mueller’s got a secret,” I have no idea where this is going, but I’m enjoying the ride. In that post the “secret” to which I referred was the redacted portion of the August 2 scope memo. I see in the full transcript of the hearing there is another secret: the specific factual statement that sets forth the matter to be investigated by Mueller (Dreeben speaking at page 29: “the specific factual statement, as Attorney General Rosenstein described in his Congressional testimony, was conveyed to the special counsel upon his appointment in ongoing discussions that defined the parameters of the investigation that he wanted the special counsel to conduct”). I have embedded the 48-page hearing transcript below via Scribd. I thought interested readers would want to take a look at this with their own eyes rather than through the media filter.

US v Manafort Full Text Transcript Hearing Motion May 4 2018 by Scott Johnson on Scribd