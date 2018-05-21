Muslim Woman Sued For Declining to Wax Man’s Genitals

Numerous gay couples have set up Christian bakers by asking them to custom-bake cakes celebrating a gay wedding. Many have wondered why they never seem to approach Muslim bakers with that request. Well, now it has happened, only in even more offensive form: Transgender Files 50k Complaint After Muslim Woman Refuses to Wax Genitals.

Earlier this month, a male-to-female transgender filed a $50,000 human rights complaint after a Muslim woman refused to perform a Brazilian wax on his genitals. … “She never once asked for a leg wax [from] us,” Max Wax manager, president and CEO Jason Carruthers told PJ Media. “She said, ‘Women have penises and women have balls and if your staff is not comfortable they can look for another job.'”

Women have penises and women have balls. That could be the epitaph of the Democratic Party.

The female Muslim employee refused to provide the service, based on her religious convictions not to physically touch a man outside her family.

The Mad Wax CEO says that his company welcomes all customers, however, they have no male wax staff and therefore are not able to offer Brazilian waxes to men. 98 percent of the company’s clients are women.

“When we’ve been asked about a male Brazilian wax in the past we tell them we’re not able to provide that service and they move on,” Carruthers told the Windsor Star. It’s never been an issue.”