Not giddy over Gowdy

The perpetual Trump hatefest waged by the media has been given new fuel by Rep. Trey Gowdy’s comments approving the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign. The perpetrators of the hatefest are giddy over Gowdy, perhaps for the first time in his congressional career. I respected Gowdy before and respect him now — who else in Congress has been featured on Forensic Files? — though I disagree with him in this case based on the public record. I should add that I don’t profess to understand what he is up to now.

Andrew McCarthy revisits the public record and gives Gowdy’s comments a close reading in the devastating NR column “Yes, the FBI Was Investigating the Trump Campaign When It Spied.” Paul Mirengoff draws on Andy’s column in “Trey Gowdy’s defense of the FBI…” Mollie Hemingway zeroes in on the briefing Gowdy received in “Trey Gowdy Didn’t Even See Documents He Claims Exonerate FBI On Spygate: Reports.”

McCarthy quotes the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey to the House Intelligence Committee on Marh 20, 2017 (emphasis added by McCarthy): “I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts. . . .”

Reviewing the public record, McCarthy draws the irrefutable conclusion: “Obama officials made the Trump campaign the subject of a counterintelligence investigation.” This is an indispensable column.

Let us keep our minds open to the evidence as it accumulates. Let us keep up the constant struggle to see what is in front of our nose.