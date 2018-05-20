Nunes approaches the target

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appeared for an interview with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox News Sunday Morning Futures program. I’m posting it below for Nunes’s discussion of the documents he has been seeking from the Department of Justice/FBI concerning the true origin of the counterintelligence investigation that has culminated in the Mueller Switch Project. It contrasts markedly with the comments of Jake Tapper and Senator Mark Warner in the adjacent post.

Rep. Nunes deserves some kind of award for statesmanship and political courage — something very much like the Claremont Institute’s Winston S. Churchill Award (hint, hint). Powerful authorities are trying to hide something from him and us that they really don’t want us to see. That’s the way Tapper, Warner and friends want to keep it. One infers from the flak he is taking that Nunes is circling the target.