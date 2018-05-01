Paging Richard Painter [updated]

MSNBC fave Professor Richard Painter made it official yesterday. He announced that he will seek the DFL nomination for the Senate seat held by the appointed incumbent, Tina Smith. It’s the seat formerly held by Al Franken. I’m beginning to think a comic element might inhere in the seat.

I would love to interview Professor Painter on his candidacy. What does he offer Democrats that Tina Smith doesn’t? Even I would concede that he is less than zero, so there is that. I would love to hear him out and draw out what he has to say. It looks like a quixotic venture. I would also love to explore the transition in his party identification from Republican to Democrat: who, what, where, when, why. I think many Power Line readers would find it of interest.

I wrote Professor Painter yesterday to request an interview. Not having received a response, I wrote him again today. Here is my message:

Professor Painter: I’m a U of M law school alumnus and contributor to the site Power Line. I wonder if you would be willing to let me interview you in connection with your bid for the DFL nomination for Senator. Depending on your preferences, I’d be up for doing it by submitting written question, by telephone or in person. My first choice would probably be to do it in person.

Thanks for your consideration.

Scott W. Johnson

I also followed up with a phone call to his office at the law school, but his voicemail is full. Professor Painter has my personal email address and cell phone number. I am standing by. If you know anyone who might be willing to get through to him on my behalf, will you please forward this post?

UPDATE: Professor Painter has responded to my second email and invited me to submit written questions.