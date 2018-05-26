President Trump at Annapolis

Yesterday, President Trump addressed the graduating class at the U.S. Naval Academy. He told the incoming naval officers, “you are winners, you are warriors.”

Trump praised the resolve of the U.S. armed forces and America’s achievements, stating:

Our ancestors trounced an empire, tamed a continent and triumphed over the worst evils in history. We are not going to apologize for America. We are going to stand up for America.

This is shameless nationalism. Isn’t it great?

Show me a nation or a people that has prevailed over determined adversaries without this sort of pride in its ancestors and its history.

After his speech, Trump shook the hand of every graduate, more than 1,000 of them. He gave the last one, Marine 2nd Lt. Logan Zenner, a hug.

Trump was well-received in Annapolis. According to the Washington Post, he drew cheers and applause when he entered Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and when he took the stage. His speech drew frequent applause.

Jane Kirkham told the Post that it’s a “huge honor” to have Trump at the graduation. She praised him for taking the time to shake every hand. “We’ll remember [it] for the rest of our lives.”

Kenneth Edmond compared Trump’s visit to “the CEO of your company coming to give you your diploma.” “It’s exciting” he added.

If there were any protests, the Washington Post didn’t mention them. This means there were no protests.

There aren’t many campuses in this country President Trump could visit without protest. Indeed, there aren’t many colleges that would invite the president to give a commencement address.

That’s because there aren’t many colleges at which the level of patriotism remotely approaches that of the Naval Academy.