President Trump Takes Charge [Updated]

An hour or two ago, President Trump announced that he is ordering the Department of Justice to investigate the FBI/CIA cabal against him:

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

This should be the first of several orders to DOJ and the FBI. Trump should also order them to respond fully to all requests for information and documents that have been submitted by Congress, and he should fire (or have the Attorney General fire) anyone responsible for such responses who does not act within 30 days.

I guess we will find out, now, whether the President runs the Department of Justice, as the Constitution provides, or whether the Deep State has successfully declared its independence from the voters.

UPDATE: So far, so good: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says that DOJ will proceed with the investigation. As, of course, it should and must: