Socialism’s Victory Tour

The liberal press tells us that socialism is ascendant. College students, apparently, are largely socialists. And some think that Howard Zinn, Noam Chomsky, etc. are dominant, no matter how stupid they may be.

I can’t explain why so many American liberals don’t care whether socialism works. Maybe liberals are just dumb. Perhaps there is another explanation that I can’t think of. But happily, most people care about what works.

Michael Ramirez comments on the ongoing disaster that is Venezuela. You know when you are living in a socialist country when there are no more pets, because they have been eaten. Also, no more rats: people fight over their dead carcasses, hoping for a main course for dinner. That is the context of Michael’s most recent cartoon. Click to enlarge: