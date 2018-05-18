The Invincible Mendacity and Hypocrisy of the Liberal Media

I know, “liberal media” is redundant, and pointing out the hypocrisy of the left is a tedious, never-ending chore, but the coverage of Trump’s comments about the MS-13 gang being “animals” is beyond even the most egregious examples of liberal mendacity. I’m pretty sure Americans understand by now that Trump is often clumsy in his statements, especially his off-the-cuff remarks.

In the age of internet searches, it is a simple matter to uncover ample examples of liberals calling Republicans “reptilian bastards” or close equivalents without so much of a peep of outrage from the media. Then there’s this, from CNN contributor Ana Navarro:

Kudos to the news outlets that had some second thoughts an issued corrections.

Meanwhile, if you want to get a clue about why public trust in the media continues to decline, check out this handy compilation some good citizen has put together: