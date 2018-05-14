The Power Line Show, Ep. 70: The “Flight 93 Election” Comes in for a Landing

Last Thursday and Friday John and I participated in the Ricochet Podcast Summit at AEI in Washington DC, and on Friday morning we taped episode 7o of the Power Line Show with Michael Anton, the former spokesman for Trump’s National Security Council and author of the controversial “Flight 93 Election” article from September 2016. Anton revisited the infamous article, shared his insights about Trump’s political character, and also regaled the live audience with a great tale of what it’s like to be a chef for a White House state dinner. Here we are in action:

As usual, you can listen or download from the link below, or from our hosts at Ricochet. As always, best of all is to subscribe to Power Line in iTunes.