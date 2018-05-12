The Week in Pictures: Thank God It’s Saturday Edition

What a week. Monday started off in promising fashion, with the defenestration of the egregious New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Then Trump withdrew from the flawed Iran nuclear sell-out, and then announced the summit location (Singapore) with Kim Jong Un, and then welcomed back three American hostages held by the Norks. As our pal David Deeble comments, Singapore may have been picked because it has a shortage of competent barbers, which neither Trump nor Kim apparently want to experience. Obama? Oh yeah, I guess he was president once. . .
