Tired of #MeToo? Try Something NeW

As in NeW—which is short for Network of Enlightened Women. Check them out. But more to the point, if you have a daughter in college or just starting out in the world after graduation, NeW has a terrific summer “Young Women’s Leadership Retreat” being held this year from July 26 – 29 in Philadelphia. Although there are a lot of good summer programs for students that we often note here, such as the Claremont Institute’s Publius Fellows Program, the Hertog Fellows program, and others, NeW is one of the very few programs designed for women, and that gets intensively into the various shibboleths of contemporary feminism. As such it is much needed.

At the Retreat, students will have the chance to hear from and meet and mingle with an elected official, authors, writers, a professor, and more! Confirmed speakers include:

Kate Klunk, Pennsylvania State Representative

Sheila Tate, Former Press Secretary for Nancy Reagan and author of Lady in Red

Emily Jashinsky, Washington Examiner Commentary Writer

Karin Agness Lips, President of NeW

Beth Anne Mumford, State Director for Americans for Prosperity

Professor David Hogsette, Program Director of the English and Writing Department at Grove City College

Jonathan Wolfson, Attorney at McGuireWoods

Kendall Wolfson, Director of Operations of NeW and author of Sweet Dreams, UVA

Katie Yoder, Associate Culture Editor at Media Research Center.

Check out the full details at the link, and encourage young women students you may know to apply. The application deadline of May 15 is coming up fast.