Trump top 10 (or so), cont’d

I’m beginning to think my “Trump top 10 (or so)” is an infinitely expanding universe. I want to add a few items.
• His great undoing of the Obama regime (a work in progress).
• His refusal to bow down to the gods of political correctness.
• His prompt killing of the congealing conventional wisdom promoted by Obama for entirely self-serving reasons that we were condemned to 2 percent GDP growth for the indefinite future.
UPDATE (forgive me, President Trump):
• Justice Neil Gorsuch (with thanks to the frequently derided Senate Republican Caucus for keeping the seat vacant until Trump’s election).
• Judge David Stras et al.