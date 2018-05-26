What’s Wrong With Hillary?

I will venture a prediction: by the end of President Trump’s first term, it will be obvious that Hillary Clinton’s health would not have permitted her to serve effectively as president, had she won the 2016 election.

Hillary falls down and faints. She needs help going up and down stairs. There are persistent rumors that she drinks too much. During the campaign, there were many days when Hillary was AWOL. Her schedule was weirdly light for someone running for the presidency. Many have commented on the fact that Hillary never went to Wisconsin, but the more basic fact is that there were lots of days when she didn’t go anywhere. In my opinion, Hillary’s health was the subterranean issue of the campaign. It was rarely mentioned–never, as far as I recall, in the liberal media–but I think a lot of voters, having seen her collapsing into a van, wondered whether Hillary was fit for the job.

Most recently, Hillary has apparently been wearing a back brace. Who knows why? Maybe she fell down again and injured herself. Maybe it’s degenerative. But as far as I know, she has not acknowledged the problem.

Gateway Pundit has photos of Mrs. Clinton’s recent appearance at Harvard, where, as usual, she whined about losing the election. She was bizarrely dressed for the 90 degree heat:

Why? She evidently is hiding a back brace:

Is any of this important? It wouldn’t be, if Hillary would go away, and if the Democrats were willing to accept the result of the 2016 election. But as long as they want to refight the election, over and over, and claim that Hillary is our rightful president, it is relevant to point out that one of many reasons why we all should be glad that Donald Trump won the election is that the Democratic Party’s candidate was unfit to serve out a term in office.